Each week Cats Illustrated will revisit our keys to the game in light of what transpired on the field during live action.

Here's a look back at our UK-UT game keys and how the game played out.

Contain the Volunteers on punt return situations ... Tennessee's punt block/return unit had produced three touchdowns on the season going into Saturday night, two off blocks and one return. Kentucky didn't have any punts blocked -- UK even blocked one itself -- and the Wildcats held UT to five punt return yards.

Beware the backup quarterback situation ... Oops. Well, at least in this case it's not just Kentucky. Jarrett Guarantano has taken on the role of reliever and has been an excellent closer for the Volunteers of late. He was 7/8 for 115 yards and two touchdowns with no picks against Kentucky after coming in to start the second half. Guarantano also rushed for a first down to seal the win for UT. Starting quarterback Brian Maurer was 7/16 for 98 yards and no touchdowns or picks. In other words, UK succumbed to the backup quarterback again. UK has lost four times to teams quarterbacked by players who did not start the season behind center for their respective teams.

Stay the course ... This referred to not getting down with a "here we go ahead" attitude if things went poorly at some point in the game. There is no reason to believe this occurred. While Tennessee did gradually take control of the game and exert its will with its offense and defense during the second and third quarters, the Volunteers never led by more than four points and Kentucky drove the field and had a chance to take the lead with just more than a minute to play. UK entered the game with a very good mindset, evidence being their 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.