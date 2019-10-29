Cats Illustrated laid out several keys to a Kentucky win against Missouri late last week before the game.

Now that the game is in the books, let's look back at those game keys in the light of how things played out.

The crowd needed to show up ... The official attendance was 48,446 and considering the weather conditions that's not a bad showing. Those Kentucky fans who were at Kroger Field made their presence felt and did seem to provide some energy. Missouri is now 0-3 on the road and playing away from Faurot Field appears to be their kryptonite.

Don't let Okwuegbunam beat you ... Before the game we noted that Missouri's tight end had scored 26 touchdowns in 29 career games at the collegiate level. He did not score his 27th against Kentucky. On the contrary, Kentucky shut Okwuegbunam down. For the first time since November of 2017, Okwuegbunam was held without a reception.

According to Pro Football Focus, Okwuegbunam was only targeted one time. That was a season low. Coming into the game he had six touchdowns on the season, and four of those had come against Power Five opponents. Shutting him down was a big part of Kentucky's defensive success but it was far from the only thing the Wildcats did well.

Win the rushing battle ... This seemed to be an important goal for Kentucky because the Tigers were an easy 5-0 when they had outrushed their opponents by a solid margin. They barely beat out Vanderbilt in rushing yards and lost the Commodores, and they were badly outrushed by Wyoming and lost to the Cowboys.

Kentucky beat Missouri on the ground 297-125. It wasn't even close. That stat turned out to be decisive. It helped Kentucky control the ball for 33:19 of game time. It was even more important than it seemed because the weather made it so difficult for both teams to pass the ball.