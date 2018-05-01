1 Stanley Williams There's no change at the top of the list. Boom Williams was one of the best running backs in Kentucky history, was dynamic throughout his career and had a hand in plenty of Wildcat wins.

2 Mike Edwards It's hard to argue with Edwards' ranking in hindsight. The only question would be whether he should have been in the Rivals250, and he has certainly produced like some of the very good players who made that list. Edwards has been one of UK's best defensive players almost since he's arrived in Lexington and has a real shot at the NFL.

3 Cory Johnson It's a shame Johnson only had two years at Kentucky. The former four-star picked Kentucky over Miami and produced at a high level, as expected. He had modest production and played pretty well as a junior but was one of the SEC's more underrated defensive linemen in 2015. He had an impressive 67 tackles that year, including 19 in UK's 34-27 win against EKU. One can make a case 2015's defense was Stoops' best at Kentucky, and Johnson was a big reason why.

4 Garrett Johnson Kentucky's coaches fell in love with Johnson at a camp performance before his senior year and he leaves Lexington as one of the program's all-time leading receivers. He was one of UK's best options in its passing game every year he was at UK. While he was never regarded as a star, he was consistently on the field and had a number of signature moments.

5 Denzil Ware Ware began the recruiting process as a Rivals250 four-star recruit but finished as a four-star. His career is still a work in progress but to date he's been a very productive player at the all-important Jack position.

6 Jervontius Stallings Stallings was Kentucky's lowest-rated recruit from the Class of 2014 but he has certainly exceeded expectations from that point of reference. Stallings has been one of Kentucky's best interior offensive linemen over the last two seasons and figures to be a big part of another solid unit in 2018. Some other Power Five programs knew about him, but he's proved to be better than advertised.

7 Dorian Baker One has to wonder where Baker might rate on this list if he had been a little more consistent or if he was able to build on a strong end to the 2016 season last year. Alas, what would have been his senior year - with a senior quarterback - was derailed with injury issues. How he performs in 2018 will shape his legacy. Because of his perceived potential, some might wonder if Baker has lived up to expectations. It's worth remembering that production is never guaranteed and Baker has still made a significant impact for the Wildcats already.

8 Darius West There's a bit of projecting here but consider this: When healthy, West has been a starter. He won significant snaps as a freshman in 2015. He came back in 2017, putting lingering injury issues behind him, and locked down the free safety position. West is one of the team's fastest players and if he improves in coverage he could make a jump up this list as well. While four-star production hasn't been there yet, that has largely been out of his control. There's a promising year ahead for him.

9 Ryan Flannigan Flannigan was recruited to provide immediate depth and he did just that, locking down consistent playing time at linebacker. He made Kentucky's defense faster and while he wasn't exactly an elite player he was often UK's best option on that part of the field so it was obviously a scholarship well spent. He had 110 tackles over his two seasons, in 2014 and 2015.

10 A.J. Stamps Stamps is a tough figure to assess in hindsight because he didn't arrive with much fanfare, in spite of being on the radar of some big programs as a JUCO recruit, and he showed excellent potential in his first year in Lexington. But his second season, in 2015, didn't seem to match the expectations he created for himself the year before. Still, as in the case with Flannigan, he was recruited for immediate help and readiness when that was in demand and he did play extensively.

11 Kendall Randolph Randolph was a little bit like Stamps, with the big differences being his hype as a four-star recruit and the fact that he arrived at UK from high school. The fact that he earned significant playing time as a freshman created some major expectations for the long haul. A lot of people will probably dwell on Randolph never developing into a star, but there is something to be said for contributors who produce at a solid level year after year, helping the program to build experience and leadership. He's a part of the turnaround.

12 Drew Barker Talk about someone difficult to grade. Was Drew Barker a four-star talent? It's tough to say. Did he produce at a four-star level? Certainly not. But what if the Barker from the first half of the USM game in 2016 had finished his career differently? What if the injuries, which clearly impacted his time at UK, hadn't been there? In a class with plenty of talent but lots of attrition, it's tough to put Barker too low. But you can't put him too high, either.

13 Adrian Middleton Middleton has had a solid career at Kentucky, but perception about his UK career is probably based in part on the widespread expectation, early in his time in Lexington, that he was separating himself as arguably the program's best long-term defensive line prospect. While he's been productive and a regular player - thus a quality performer - he hasn't yet made the strides a lot of people expected him to.

14 Mikel Horton Horton rushed for 600 yards in his first two seasons at Kentucky, and that's nothing to sneeze at. But the bar was set high by his ranking. He was a Rivals250 prospect and picked up an early verbal offer from Florida State. In 2017, he wasn't able to break into UK's regular rotation at running back (and he was obviously not happy about it). The talent was there. He just didn't put it together as much as the others, and Benny Snell's emergence didn't leave many carries to be had.

15 Blake Bone Bone was a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.com, but there were some analysts for team sites on the network that weren't sure about his real ceiling. He obviously had good size working for him, but didn't have the speed or ability to get separation that would have made him more of a go-to option. Bone did average 18 yards per reception as a senior, but a huge part of his production came in the second game against Eastern Kentucky, when he had three big catches.

16 Tymere Dubose Dubose has a chance to rewrite the book on his time in Lexington this year. He's been plagued by injuries, inconsistencies and some bad habits thus far, but he started to play at a much higher level towards the end of last season and is now in line to play a lot behind Quinton Bohanna at the all-important nose position. The coaches have praised Dubose for the way he has put himself on track, in football and in school, so there's reason to believe he could climb on this list.

17 Kobie Walker Walker's legacy is disappointing not only because he didn't make a big impact on the field, aside from his 10 tackles in 2016, but because, before his departure from the program, the coaches were praising the strides he was making in practice. In fact, he seemed poise to make a rise up the depth chart and then-defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot singled him out as someone the staff wanted to get on the field. Mark Stoops did, too. Walker had a good spring game before the 2016 season, but he announced his transfer plans in March.

While Kentucky's recruiting efforts in the "DMV" made headlines early in Stoops tenure, it wasn't until last year, when Josh Paschal and Naasir Watkins started stepping up in practice, when the efforts there seemed to reap a real benefit.

18 Darryl Long Here's a case of attrition that seemed to result, simply enough, from better recruiting. Long was a promising three-star prospect, among the Top 50 prospects in Ohio, and was highly regarded for his ability to stretch the field and his pass-catching potential. But with C.J. Conrad, Greg Hart and Justin Rigg making the position much improved from earlier in the Stoops era, he just got squeezed out.

19 Matt Elam Perhaps no player in Kentucky's 2014 class failed to live up to expectations to the same extent as Matt Elam. Some of that has to be laid at his feet, as he never transformed his body or showed the kind of consistency to become more than a sporadic contributor who had to come off the field a lot. It should be remembered, especially here, that Rivals.com was not nearly as high on Elam as some others. He finished with a three-star ranking here but was a five-star elsewhere at one point. That always seemed a bit bold.

20 Nico Firios Firios was one of Chad Scott's top recruits from Florida and seemed like a good get at the time, with offers from Louisville and others, but he never blossomed into more than a solid special teams player at Kentucky. He was one of several linebackers that transferred after not being able to get on the field. It certainly didn't help that Kentucky has recruited several All-SEC players at the position, to go along with, more recently, some younger players who have moved up the depth chart.

21 (tie) Lloyd Tubman For various reasons, none of the players ranked tied for 21st here made significant or lengthy contributions to the UK program. Some transferred, some dropped football. The details vary, but the inclusion of all seven players listed in this spot should make sense. The circumstances surrounding Tubman's departure were uglier than some of the others below, and much more public.



Jared Tucker Tucker was recruited as a three-star prospect with an enormous list of verbal offers, but he couldn't keep pace with many of the other bigger defensive backs that formed a youth movement in the starting rotation beginning in 2015. His transfer was not a surprise.



Dorian Hendrix Hendrix was not regarded as one of Kentucky's better physical specimens in the 2014 class, but rather for his football instincts and productivity for a program Vince Marrow is very familiar with. Linebacker has not been a weakness since Hendrix left so it stands to reason his transfer was the byproduct of recruiting better players. That happens.



Thaddeus Snodgrass Some might not remember just how highly Snodgrass was regarded early in his time as a recruit. He was a four-star prospect and one of the first "big gets" for Kentucky under Stoops, in Ohio or anywhere else. He just never put everything together and wasn't prepared for everything it takes to be a big-time SEC player.



Jarrett LaRubbio LaRubbio transferred early in his time at Kentucky without making an impact on the field.



T.V. Williams While Williams was a three-star prospect, there was always a lingering question that followed him around: Was he going to be big enough to play in the SEC? Even at receiver? There's small, and there's Williams small.