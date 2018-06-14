Returning Cats look ahead to future
After a spring filled with rumor and speculation regarding their basketball futures, Kentucky's returning players met with the media on Thursday at the Craft Center to discuss being back in blue.
PJ Washington, Quade Green, Nick Richards and Jemarl Baker will form something of a rare foundation for the 2018-19 Wildcats, a solid veteran core to blend with John Calipari's latest star-studded recruiting class.
Perhaps the most pleasant surprise for Big Blue Nation was the return of Washington, a 6-foot-7 forward who pulled his name from the upcoming NBA Draft after failing to receive a first-round guarantee from scouts.
"I have no regrets. I want to be here," Washington said. "I can't wait to get the season started. Can't wait to get this cast off and just get started playing."
Washington, who averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a freshman, recently had surgery to repair torn tendons in the little finger on his left hand. On Wednesday, he revealed that he had been playing with the injury since sustaining it while diving for a loose ball in January.
Going through the draft evaluation process helped the Dallas native focus on what he needed to improve when he returned to UK, namely his face-up game and ball-handling skills. Scouts have held up Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green as a template for his future.
"If you look at the NBA game today, there are not a lot of people in the post," he said. "That’s what they kind of stressed to us (at the combine). They move through a lot of cuts, a lot of screens, a lot of back doors. We all pretty much play from the perimeter. That’s the NBA game today.
"In high school and stuff like that, I played on the perimeter, so I’m pretty used to it. My senior year, I did a lot of it, which you guys didn’t really get to see. I’m pretty confident in my abilities. Like I said, I’ve been putting work in and I trust my work. That doesn’t really stress me at all."
Primary position is also a big question for Green entering his sophomore season. He came to UK as a point guard but found a bigger role playing off the ball as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as the Cats' primary ball-handler.
The Philadelphia native isn't sure, yet, which spot he'll occupy this year. And he insists it doesn't matter.
"Wherever they need me to, I’m there," Green said. "If they need me to play the 5 spot, I’m going to play the 5 spot. (Laughs) If that’s where they need me, that’s what they need."
Green averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists per game as a freshman. He shot 37.6 percent from the 3-point arc, ranking third on the team with 41 made treys.
According to Green, there will be a lot more shooting help from the perimeter this season.
"We have a bunch of shooters on our team," he said. "It seems like everybody can shoot now, so you really have to guard everybody now... We’re going to have a lot of guards. We’re going to have a lot of guards that can dribble, shoot, so they won’t be crowding up on you on the paint. Everybody can spread out."
That may also be a benefit to Richards, the 7-footer who also briefly considered a leap to the NBA, but elected to return to Lexington.
Richards said Wednesday that he learned many lessons during a frustrating freshman season which saw his playing time shrink down the stretch. Much of that was due to a lack of confidence, he conceded.
"(Calipari) wants me to be more confident in myself," he said. "He said he saw that I wasn't really believing in myself most of the time, and that its hard for others to believe in you when you don't even believe in yourself. He wants me to focus on that, mostly."
The Jamaica native showed glimpses of his potential as a freshman -- including a 25-point, 15-rebound performance in November against Fort Wayne -- but he failed to record another double-double the remainder of the season. Richards scored only 11 points in UK's final 10 games, playing double-figure minutes only once.
"For me, it's just a matter of working every day and just believing in what I do," Richards said. "I used to look toward other people for approval, and now I just look to myself for that approval.
"My confidence is real high now. I know what to expect in practices and games now."
The self-professed "mystery man" among the Cats' returning players is redshirt freshman guard Jemarl Baker, who sat out last season with a knee injury.
Baker, who came to UK with the reputation of being a dangerous perimeter shooter, says he is now "100-percent healthy" and eager to show what he can do on the court.
"I feel great," the California native said. "I’ve been working out ever since I’ve been back. My shot feels good. My game feels good, so I am just ready to get out there and play."
Kentucky is bringing in another group of talented signees, particularly in the backcourt with Immanuel Quickley, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson, but the 6-4 Baker is confident there is a spot for him in this year's rotation.
"You come to Kentucky you know you are going to have to compete," he said. "Guys coming in every year so it’s not a big deal to me. I love to compete and that’s why I’m here."