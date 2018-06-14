After a spring filled with rumor and speculation regarding their basketball futures, Kentucky's returning players met with the media on Thursday at the Craft Center to discuss being back in blue.

PJ Washington, Quade Green, Nick Richards and Jemarl Baker will form something of a rare foundation for the 2018-19 Wildcats, a solid veteran core to blend with John Calipari's latest star-studded recruiting class.

Perhaps the most pleasant surprise for Big Blue Nation was the return of Washington, a 6-foot-7 forward who pulled his name from the upcoming NBA Draft after failing to receive a first-round guarantee from scouts.

"I have no regrets. I want to be here," Washington said. "I can't wait to get the season started. Can't wait to get this cast off and just get started playing."

Washington, who averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a freshman, recently had surgery to repair torn tendons in the little finger on his left hand. On Wednesday, he revealed that he had been playing with the injury since sustaining it while diving for a loose ball in January.

Going through the draft evaluation process helped the Dallas native focus on what he needed to improve when he returned to UK, namely his face-up game and ball-handling skills. Scouts have held up Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green as a template for his future.

"If you look at the NBA game today, there are not a lot of people in the post," he said. "That’s what they kind of stressed to us (at the combine). They move through a lot of cuts, a lot of screens, a lot of back doors. We all pretty much play from the perimeter. That’s the NBA game today.

"In high school and stuff like that, I played on the perimeter, so I’m pretty used to it. My senior year, I did a lot of it, which you guys didn’t really get to see. I’m pretty confident in my abilities. Like I said, I’ve been putting work in and I trust my work. That doesn’t really stress me at all."