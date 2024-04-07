Not long ago John Calipari enjoyed nearly universal acclaim with the Big Blue Nation. That was the result of an unprecedented string of top recruits, draft picks, four Final Fours in five years, and the program's eighth national championship.

But in recent years the program had struggled to achieve even a semblance of that early Cal-era success. UK has won a single NCAA tournament game in the last six years, most recently losing to 13-seeded Oakland in the first round.

Now, Pete Thamel and others are reporting that a five-year deal is in the works.

Kentucky had been on the hook for a $33 million buyout which seemed prohibitive, and just last week Mitch Barnhart met with Calipari on Lex18 with both men voicing confidence in the future of the program.

Now, Kentucky is off the hook for that buyout but the future is uncertain. Stay tuned to Cats Illustrated.

