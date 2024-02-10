According to ESPN college football writer and insider Pete Thamel, Kentucky is targeting Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan for the offensive coordinator position left vacant by Liam Coen when he departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's Hamdan's work history in the college football coaching profession:

2009 - Colorado student assistant

2010 - Maryland offensive quality control

2011 - Sacramento State tight ends

2012 - Florida wide receiver

2013 - Arkansas State co-OC/QB

2014 - Davidson OC/QB

2015 - Washington - offensive quality control

2016 - Washington - wide receivers/pass game coordinator

2017 - Atlanta Falcons QB coach

2018-2019 - Washington OC/QB

2020-2021 - Missouri WR/QB

2022 - Missouri QB

2023-present - Boise State OC/QB

While Hamdan was Missouri's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator he did not call the plays, as Eliah Drinkwitz held those responsibilities.

He has primarily been a Chris Petersen protege. He played for Petersen at Boise State and was hired by Petersen at Washington as a quality control assistant several years into his coaching career.