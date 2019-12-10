According to a published report by FootballScoop.com, Kentucky may have a staff position to fill as it prepares for the Belk Bowl.

Dean Hood, who has served as a defensive assistant and special teams coordinator for the Wildcats since the 2017 season, is reportedly set to be named the new head coach at Murray State.

The Racers went 4-8 this season and fired head coach Mitch Stewart in November.

Hood served as head coach at Eastern Kentucky from 2008-15. He went 55-38 with two OVC championships and three trips to the FCS playoffs with the Colonels.

Under his direction this season, UK's punt unit led the nation in punting average and net punting. Junior Max Duffy averaged 48.6 yards per punt.

Hood also coached the Cats' safeties this season. That group was able to overcome the loss of 2018 starters Darius West and Mike Edwards, as well as the preseason injury to Davonte Robinson, to help UK rank No. 4 nationally in pass defense. The Cats allowed only seven passing touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.