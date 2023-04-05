The report about Kentucky's increased involvement came from Jeff Goodman.

Kentucky is on the lookout for big men in the transfer portal and it makes sense that it would at least put out feelers to the Big Ten center.

According to a report on Wednesday, things could be getting serious between John Calipari's staff and Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson, who entered the transfer portal not long ago.

Marty Mush, who covers college basketball for Barstool Sports, recently reported that Arkansas had a Zoom meeting with Dickinson on Tuesday.

It has also been noted that Dickinson was coached by Mike Jones in high school, and he was just hired as an assistant coach at Maryland. There has also been some talk linking Dickinson to Georgetown.

Rivals.com ranks Dickinson the No. 1 available player in the transfer portal.

The 7'1, 260-pound big man from Alexandria, Virginia averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for Juwan Howard's Wolverines in the 2022-2023 season. Dickinson had 23 points (10/22 FG), nine rebounds, and three blocks in a loss to Kentucky in early December.

He was a junior for Michigan this year and could have up to two seasons of eligibility remaining because of the additional COVID season, but it's widely expected that Dickinson is transferring with one more year of college in mind.

Though it's currently a recruiting dead period Zoom calls between coaches and players are allowed.