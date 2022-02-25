Report: Kentucky turns to 49ers for new offensive coordinator

The Wildcats have targeted Rich Scangarello, the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers, to replace outgoing Liam Coen.

According to a published report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kentucky has found its new offensive coordinator.

Scangarello, 49, has spent the last five years in the NFL with San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. He was offensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2019 and has strong ties to the Mike Shanahan coaching tree.

The 49ers ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense this season at 375.7 yards per game. The unit was one of the most balanced in the league, averaging 248.3 passing yards and 127.4 rushing yards per game, attributes that UK head coach Mark Stoops has stressed for the position.

He has also spent time on the staff of the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, as well as stints with UC Davis, Idaho, Carleton, Northern Arizona, and Wagner at the college level.

He would mark the second 49ers assistant coach to join Stoops' staff at Kentucky this year. Zach Yenser was announced as the Wildcats' new offensive line coach earlier this month after the departure of Eric Wolford to Alabama.