Report: Kentucky to face St. John's in CBS Sports Classic

Kentucky will take on St. John's and former coach Rick Pitino in the 2025 CBS Sports Classic, according to a Thursday report from David Berov, who covers the Red Storm basketball program.

Since 2014, the CBS Sports Classic has been a one-game tournament that involves Kentucky, Ohio State, North Carolina, and UCLA.

But according to Berov's report, St. John's is replacing the Bruins.

The game will have obvious appeal as it will be Pitino's first game against Kentucky since he left the Louisville basketball program.

Pitino is 6-12 against Kentucky with all of those games taking place when he was at Louisville.

St. John's was a two-seed in the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament before they were eliminated by Arkansas and John Calipari, another former Kentucky coach.

North Carolina's Ian Jackson and former UK player Bryce Hopkins are part of a star studded transfer haul for St. John's, which will be expected to once again contend in the Big East and nationally.