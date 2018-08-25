After cruising through fall camp with only the typical bumps and bruises a football team will accrue, Kentucky encountered its first major injury on Saturday.

Junior offensive tackle Landon Young suffered a season-ending knee injury just a week before the Wildcats open the 2018 season against Central Michigan, according to a Twitter post originally made by Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones.

UK later confirmed that Young sustained an injury to his right knee that will require surgery. Young, who played in each of his first two years, has a redshirt year available.

The Lexington native and former U.S. Army All-American was slated to start at left tackle. It's the second consecutive year that UK has lost its projected starter at left tackle just days prior to the opener. Last season, Cole Mosier suffered a similar knee injury.



The 6-foot-7, 305-pound Young played in all 13 games and started six last season. He was a key part of a unit that helped running back Benny Snell Jr. become the first player in school history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in back to back seasons.

Sophomore Naasir Watkins (6-5, 318) is one candidate to step into Young's spot at left tackle. Sophmore E.J. Price (6-6, 305), who sat out last season after transferring from Southern Cal, and freshman Darian Kinnard (6-5, 357) are also potential candidates to help fill the void. Both Price and Kinnard were prep All-Americans.

Earlier this week, UK head coach Mark Stoops said he expected as many as nine players to be in the offensive line rotation to begin the season.



