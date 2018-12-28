Report: Five-star reclass phenom Anthony Edwards down to five
According to a report five-star shooting guard Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 3 player in his new class (2019), is down to five schools.Evan Daniels reported on Frida...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news