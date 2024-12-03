Report: DL Keeshawn Silver entering the portal

Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver will be entering the NCAA transfer portal according to reporter Pete Nakos.

There could be a lot of turnover in Kentucky's defensive line room and Silver likely would have been in line to play a lot next season.

Silver transferred to Kentucky from North Carolina in the offseason and played nose tackle for the Cats this year. He was once a heralded four-star recruit before landing in Chapel Hill.

He is the second Wildcat reportedly planning to enter the portal based on widespread reports, but Cats Illustrated is also tracking other likely entrees at the House of Blue.

Silver had 26 tackles on the season and picked up a sack against Auburn.

Silver played 313 snaps this year and saw action in every Kentucky game. PFF gave him a season-long score of 66.0 based on marks of 80.9 in tackling, 73.6 in pass rush, and 64.0 in run defense.

Anwar Stewart and Brad White will have a lot of work to do to build up Kentucky's defensive line room for the future.