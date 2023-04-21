We've got roster news popping off left and right with CJ Fredrick's decision to enter the portal while exploring his professional options and Cats Illustrated's report on sharpshooter Antonio Reeves.

But that's not all. On Friday morning basketball reporter and insider Jeff Goodman reported that sophomore big man Daimion Collins has entered the transfer portal.

Collins confirmed the report in a social media post, announcing: "In the last two years, I have encountered so many amazing people and had some incredible memories that I will cherish (for) a lifetime.

"To my teammates, thank you for the strong bond and brotherhood. We challenged and supported each other every day, and it actually made us better. I'm forever grateful for the valuable experiences we shared together.

"I want to take a moment to thank Coach Cal and staff, for giving me the opportunity to represent BBN and continue my growth as a young man. While this has been a difficult decision, it's the best decision for my future. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal."

With the possibility that Kentucky brings back Oscar Tshiebwe or brings in Hunter Dickinson minutes would have been hard to come by at Kentucky for a player who has been on a development curve since arriving in Lexington as a five-star recruit two seasons ago.

Ugonna Onyenson has already announced a return, Chris Livingston still has a decision to make, and Kentucky also has talented incoming 7-foot five-star Aaron Bradshaw in the fold.

Collins averaged 7.5 minutes per game as a freshman and saw roughly the same amount of time per game as a sophomore. He averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game as an above the rim leaper on both ends of the court.

He was coveted by John Calipari because of his shooting touch for his size, his shot blocking ability, and how he plays above the rim on both ends of the court, but struggled to get on the court as his strength and body continued to develop and with the returning National Player of the Year in front of him at center.