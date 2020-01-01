REPORT CARD: UK-Virginia Tech
Cats Illustrated's Belk Bowl report card grades for Kentucky football players are posted below.As usual, we're breaking it down by position and assigning marks based on overall performance.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news