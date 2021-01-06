CatsIllustrated - Report Card: UK-Vanderbilt

Here are Cats Illustrated's game grades for every Kentucky player who played during the team's win against Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Davion Mintz

Mintz's three-pointer with less than 50 seconds to play gave Kentucky the win. Not all buckets are of equal value and that one counts for a lot. Like so many Kentucky players Mintz didn't have a single turnover. He was 3/8 FG with three rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes, which was more than any other Kentucky player saw the court.

Grade: B

Devin Askew

Askew scored 11 points but was only 4/12 from the floor with most of those attempts and misses coming inside the arc. He had three assists, three steals, a block, and no turnovers in 24 minutes.

Grade: B

B.J. Boston

Boston was not on the floor much in crunch time but Calipari continues to give him opportunities to get things back on track earlier in the game. The freshman was 3/9 FG for only six points with two rebounds, a steal, and an assist in 27 minutes. He didn't register a single stat other than fouls the first half of those minutes and is struggling more than any player on the team other than Terrence Clarke, who hasn't played the last two times out.

Grade: F

Dontaie Allen

It wasn't what he did against Mississippi State but Allen was good again: 14 points, second best on the team, on 4/10 FG and 2/5 from deep. He was also 4/4 from the line. He also chipped in with five rebounds, and a block. He did get his pocket picked for an easy breakaway basket.

Grade: B+

Jacob Toppin

Toppin had one of his most efficient games of the season. There were only six points but he was 3/4 from the floor and had six rebounds with no fouls and no turnovers in 24 minutes. He continues to carve out a place for himself on this team.

Grade: B+

Isaiah Jackson

It was a pretty standard performance for Jackson, but his playing time is dropping off significantly. He only played 15 minutes, and in that time had five rebounds and two blocks. Kentucky went a bit smaller at times and Allen playing more is having a ripple effect on Jackson's playing time, as is Ware.

Grade: B-

Lance Ware

It was a quiet game for Ware, whose best contribution was two blocks. He had a point, a rebound, three fouls, and a turnover. While he has been a revelation for this squad in what he does that doesn't show up in the stat column, this was not one of his better performances.

Grade: D

Olivier Sarr

This is the Sarr that Kentucky fans were hoping to see this year. He scored 24 points on only 10 field goal attempts, grabbed seven rebounds, had two blocks, a steal, no turnovers and two assists. There was sweet shooting and Sarr got to the foul line a ton, in part because of how the game was officiated but also because of how aggressive he was right from the opening tip.

Grade: A+

Coaching

Calipari gave Allen a lot of playing time and after the game he doubled down on saying he's got a place on the court because his offense is irreplaceable. Kentucky's defense was not very good and BJ Boston's green light is curious but credit the staff for keeping everyone plugged in after such a rough start. Two straight wins means they're still listening.

Grade: B