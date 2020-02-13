Ashton Hagans A This was a big step back in the right direction for Hagans, who finished the game two assists shy of a triple double (11 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists). He also had two steals in 32 minutes and only turned the ball over one time, very early in the game on a play where he put a pass where his teammate should have been spotting up but miscommunicated.

Immanuel Quickley B+ We've seen this quite a bit from Quickley this year. Even when he's not shooting well (0/4 in the 1H, 4/12 FG for the game), because he's able to get ot the line so much (7/7) he's always impactful. He hit some big threes at the end of the game and had 17 points as well as five boards and three assists.

Tyrese Maxey A+ This was clearly one of Maxey's best games of the season. He scored a game-high 25 points on an excellent 10/17 FG and was 3/4 from outside the arc. On top of that, Maxey had two steals, two blocks, four rebounds and just two turnovers in 38 minutes.

Johnny Juzang C It's not as though Juzang did anything poor but he just didn't have nearly the kind of impact he did last time out. Juzang won't shoot 4/4 with 13 points often, but two points on 1/2 shooting with two rebounds and two fouls in 10 minutes is a quiet performance.

Keion Brooks B- This was about Brooks' season average when you take all the games into account: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 13 minutes. He was a factor when he played but didn't approach the nine boards he had.

Nate Sestina C Sestina did have three blocks but not much else in nine minutes. Defensively, other than those rare blocks, he was and has been a liability. Calipari only played him for nine minutes.

E.J. Montgomery B+ Six points (1/3 FG, 4/4 FT), nine rebounds, and three blocks made for a great game for Montgomery in 29 minutes. The work he did on the glass in the second half helped Kentucky assert its will and all three blocks came in the first half to help UK keep Vandy from running away with it.