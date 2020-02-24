News More News
REPORT CARD: UK-UF

USA TODAY Sports
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Immanuel Quickley and his 26 points led the way for Kentucky against Florida in a big Saturday victory for the Wildcats.

He obviously gets good marks in CI's game grades feature. That has become almost customary for Quickley.

How did everyone else fare?

Report Card: UK-UF
Player Grade Analysis

Ashton Hagans

C

Hagans committed six turnovers including a couple at the end of the game when the Gators were mounting a comeback. That is obviously part of a troubling trend. He was 3/7 from the field for seven points, had four assists, two rebounds, and three steals. In his 34 minutes, Kentucky was +7.

Tyrese Maxey

B+

If this were a first half grade Maxey would have had an A+. He had seven points, six assists, and five boards in the game's first 20 minutes, finishing with 13, 7, & 7. So he definitely slowed down after intermission.

Immanuel Quickley

A+

It was a second-straight big-time game from Quickley, who is making a strong case for SEC Player of the Year. He had 26 points (8/17 FG) which included 4/6 from downtown and 6/6 from the line, two rebounds, three steals, and only one turnover in 38 minutes. When Kentucky fell behind 40-33 early in the second half Quickley made some big plays to change the game.

Johnny Juzang

C

Juzang did have three rebounds in 10 minutes but missed his only field goal and his only other statistic was a turnover. He is shooting 35-percent for the season including 3/11 over UK's last four games and does not impact the stat sheet the way other players on the team do.

Keion Brooks

C-

Brooks only stayed on the court nine minutes. His defense was lacking when he was on the court. He scored two points (1/2 FG) and had three rebounds, which is where he is most consistently impactful.

Nate Sestina

D

Sestina had a fantastic game at LSU but was unable to follow that up with another, scoring two points (1/4 FG), grabbing one rebound, and fouling four times in only 11 minutes. Kentucky's defense improved dramatically when he went out of the game early in the second half.

EJ Montgomery

B-

Montgomery's 30 minutes played amounted to one of his highest totals of the season. He had six points (3/4 FG), two rebounds, and two blocks.

Nick Richards

B-

This was one of Richards' quietest games in some time, aside from his thunderous follow-up dunk off a missed layup in the second half, and he finished with nine points (4/7 FG), six rebounds, and no blocks, assists or steals with two turnovers. His floor as a player game to game has become very high but this was probably close to that (which is a good sign, big picture).
