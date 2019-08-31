QB B+ Terry Wilson wasn't much of a runner against Toledo. There's room to grow in terms of knowing when to keep and run. He missed a couple of throws and made a couple of poor reads. But on the whole, he was much better than he was for a lot of last season. Wilson finished with a 177 passer rating, the second-highest of his career as a Wildcat. He hit check downs, found the tight end, and spread the ball around to a lot of receivers. He gave his wide outs a chance to make plays down the field and they helped him out. A couple of times, he fit the ball into tight spots. Wilson made a bad throw behind the line of scrimmage that could have been a disaster, but his final stat line (19/26, 246, 2 TD) is something you take every game.

RB C There were bright spots for each of Kentucky's three backs. AJ Rose and Chris Rodriguez each had 21 yard runs. Rose finished with 64 yards on 16 carries. Rodriguez almost had a touchdown. But he had two fumbles, one that was a turnover and another that was on the goal line. Kavosiey Smoke finished with the best line, 78 yards on seven carries, but UK's offensive line did open some holes for the backs. UK failed to convert some short yardage situations and that, coupled with the fumbles, left something to be desired. But the talent is clearly there to improve.

WR A There's a strong case that this could have been the best showcase for Kentucky's receivers since the Louisville game in 2016, though they played well in last year's game against the Cardinals as well. While Lynn Bowden didn't have his best game on returns, he finished with six catches and 7 yards on eight targets. Ahmad Wagner, incredibly, drew two more PI calls and had 57 yards on three catches, including a 40 yarder. Allen Dailey and Bryce Oliver both got into the action nicely and Josh Ali had a short touchdown reception. There weren't any glaring mistakes by the receivers and their numbers could have been even better.

TE B Justin Rigg missed a key block that led to a tackle for loss but he fell on a fumble in the end zone, tying the game, and Keaton Upshaw looked the part in his action on the field.

OL B- This was not a bad game for Kentucky's offensive line but the unit is capable of more. Logan Stenberg had two penalties, one that wiped out a big play, and Drake Jackson was flagged for a snap infraction. Kentucky's 176 rushing yards on 39 carries should have been greater, 4.5 yards per carry against a team that was occasionally gashed on the ground last year, but that wasn't all on the line. Most impressively, the offensive line kept a clean pocket for Wilson and that contributed to his success through the air. The pass protection was excellent.

DL B Toledo finished with too many yards on the ground, but the MAC favorites can pound the rock. Everyone wanted UK's defensive line to generate more pressure this year, and both Calvin Taylor and TJ Carter delivered with sacks.

LB B+ DeAndre Square was probably the star of the entire game for Kentucky. He finished with 11 tackles, half a sack and an impressive interception. He could be a star in the making. Jordan Wright was fast to the football and finished with six tackles, one behind the line of scrimmage. Josh Paschal had four stops and a sack, playing physical as expected near the line of scrimmage, and Kash Daniel matched that tackle total. Chris Oats was having a nice game, five tackles, until his ejection for targeting.

DB B If this were a 1st quarter report card the grade would have been poor, but the secondary actually played quite well from the second quarter on. Not surprisingly, getting more pressure on the quarterbacks helped. Toledo's signal callers finished 11/25 for 166 yards and an interception. Not bad for a group that was missing its top six defensive backs from last year. Jamari Brown got picked on early but made some plays near the goal line at the end of the game. Cedrick Dort didn't see much thrown his way but Brandin Echols was a real standout. The safeties played well.

ST A- It wasn't perfect. Toledo had a dangerous kickoff return to open the game and Bowden picked up a rolling punt near the goal line when he should have let it bounce into the end zone. But it's tough to be upset when Chance Poore banged a 46-yarder through the uprights and Max Duffy looked like one of the nation's best punters.