Ashton Hagans C- While Hagans was a perfect 6/6 from the line and played good defense for the most part he was 2/8 from the field and, worst of all, had five turnovers. That problem has continued to plague him.

Immanuel Quickley B+ Most of Quickley's 18 points (5/9 FG) came down the stretch in crunch time in response to Tennessee's run that narrowed the margin to four. He has led Kentucky in scoring a number of times this year, so that he did it Saturday is no surprise.

Tyrese Maxey B Maxey was excellent in the first half and helped Kentucky to its lead going into the locker room. He finished 6/13 FG with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, and only two turnovers.

Johnny Juzang A+ When you score 13 points and only attempt four field goals, that's about as efficient as it gets. Juzang did not miss from the field, with three of his four makes as three-pointers, and he had only one turnover in 24 minutes.

Keion Brooks A Brooks was not the offensive weapon that Juzang was, but in 26 minutes he scored four points (2/5 FG) and had nine rebounds, including three offensive. He was Kentucky's leading rebounder.

Nate Sestina F Although Nate Sestina's fourth foul came on a bad call, he couldn't stay on the court due to quick foul issues. He picked up four fouls in seven minutes, had no points and a single rebound.

EJ Montgomery C It was a step backwards for Montgomery after his big first half against Mississippi State. UK's sophomore big man had two points (1/2 FG), three rebounds, two assists, and a turnover in 15 minutes. He had some nice plays but was not much of a statistical factor aside from his three blocks -- the only blocks of the game for UK.