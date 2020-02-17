Ashton Hagans C Hagans makes plenty of impressive hustle plays that don't show up in the stat sheet -- deflections, contested shots that others wouldn't get to, getting to loose balls that gain possessions for Kentucky. He played some excellent defense on Breein Tyree particularly for most of the first half. But in many respects it was a down game, especially from where he was against Vanderbilt. Hagans had six points (3/11 FG), four turnovers, three assists, and three boards.

Immanuel Quickley B- While Quickley will normally grade out better, it's tough to ignore his 4/15 from the field, or right around 30-percent on more than a quarter of UK's team shot attempts. That's a big reason UK was just 39-percent for the game and unable to win by a more comfortable margin. But like Hagans, he consistently does some things that you have to factor positively. Like getting to the free throw line to help his efficiency even when field goal attempts aren't falling (8/10 FT). He had one turnover, two assists, and three rebounds. Not a great game at all, but he led the team in scoring.

Tyrese Maxey B Maxey has been stringing together some nice performances and he was solid against Ole Miss. His 7/13 FG was very efficient but he was 0/5 from long range and did not attempt a free throw. Ordinarily his seven makes and better than 50-percent shooting would have produced more points. Maxey chipped in with five boards, including a couple that were very impressive and highly contested, as well as three assists.

Johnny Juzang C Juzang scored five points (1/4 FG), had two rebounds, and a turnover in 13 minutes.

Keion Brooks C Brooks' rebounding seems to be a more consistent thing and he grabbed six boards in only 11 minutes but he has not been a factor when Kentucky has had the basketball and his inability to finish plays has hurt. Kentucky was -8 in Brooks' 11 minutes, the worst number on the team.

Nate Sestina C Sestina played very hard as always and got a couple of garbage buckets. However he had another shot blocked from behind in transition. He had a nice first half but was not a factor after halftime.

EJ Montgomery B Montgomery didn't make much of an offensive impact on the game with just two points but he grabbed eight rebounds and some of his end-of-game effort directly led to Kentucky coming out on top.