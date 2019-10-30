REPORT CARD: UK-Georgetown
Throughout the upcoming college basketball season Cats Illustrated's Report Card series will grade every player in every Kentucky game.Here are grades for every major UK contributor in the team's f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news