Ashton Hagans D- It was one of Hagans' most difficult games of the season. He fouled out and was saddled with four from early in the second half. Hagans also had six turnovers. He has nine fouls and 11 turnovers in his last two games. He also didn't stuff the stat sheet like he usually does. In 21 minutes Hagans had five points (2/5 FG), three assists and no steals. He did help UK guard the perimeter well in the first half.

Tyrese Maxey B At one point Maxey was around 50-percent shooting but he missed his last few shots. He finished with 22 points but on 5/14 shooting. Maxey got to the line a lot and was 10/12 there. Maxey had four boards and two assists with two giveaways.

Immanuel Quickley A Quickley was Kentucky's best player and was almost good enough to give the 'Cats a chance at a road win. He was 6/13 FG with a team-high 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and no turnovers. For a while, with Hagans out with foul trouble, he and Maxey helped UK stay afloat.

Keion Brooks C Of the Brooks, Juzang, Sestina trio, the group UK wants a little something from as a complement to the top performers, Brooks may have been the best. He hit both his field goal attempts (2/2, 4 points) and had two rebounds and a block, ending the game with four fouls.

Johnny Juzang D Juzang was 1/3 for three points with one triple but had a very quiet game in 15 minutes.

Nate Sestina F Sestina played 18 minutes and Kentucky was -21 with him on the court, by far the worst mark on the team in that respect. He missed three shots including a couple of big three-point attempts in the second half when Kentucky needed a bucket. Given his defensive struggles, he needs to give more offensively and one rebound isn't getting it done.

EJ Montgomery C- Montgomery didn't miss any shots but he only took one and scored two points in 17 minutes. He had four rebounds and assist with three blocks. There was some good but he has not turned the corner to where he is a reliable player that John Calipari is eager to play for long stretches against different types of matchups.