Ashton Hagans B+ Hagans had four turnovers and didn't play his very best defense of the season but you're going to get high marks when you come this close to a triple double. Hagans had 15 points (4/10 FG) largely because he got to the line nine times (6/9), he grabbed nine defensive rebounds, and had nine assists. He also had three steals.

Immanuel Quickley A Quickley was Kentucky's best offensive player and led the Wildcats with 19 points on an efficient 6/10 from the field, which included 5/6 from beyond the arc. Quickley had five rebounds, all defensive as was also the case for Hagans, and three assists. Quickley's three-point baskets were essential to Kentucky's win and helped to energize the team and the crowd. That shooting also changes what this team could look like if he keeps it up.

Tyrese Maxey C+ Maxey had 13 points but he attempted 17 field goals and only shot about 35-percent from the floor. He didn't get to the free throw line, he had four turnovers and only one assist. However, Kentucky was +16 in his 35 minutes so they were better with Maxey on the court.

Keion Brooks D It's hard to grade Brooks as usual because he didn't play very much (10 minutes) and he made marginal statistical contributions: 2 points (1/2 FG), 0 rebounds, a turnover, and two fouls. While in the game he wasn't doing a lot to actively hurt Kentucky but he remains one of the players who aren't doing enough to help the four who are doing enough.

Kahlil Whitney F Unfortunately for Kentucky and Whitney it was more of the same. He scored 0 points on 0/3 shooting with one rebound, one assist, a foul, and a turnover in eight minutes, during which Kentucky was outscored by eight points.

Nate Sestina B- Sestina was fairly productive in his limited action (18) minutes. He hit a pair of three-pointers that helped give Kentucky momentum, grabbed four rebounds, and had two blocks.

EJ Montgomery B+ So far as Montgomery's average performances have gone this season, Saturday's game against Alabama was a good one. In 25 minutes he scored eight points (4/6) and he grabbed six rebounds. That he stayed on the court that long was a sign of how John Calipari seemed to feel about his play. UK was +19 with Montgomery on the court, the best number for anyone on the team.