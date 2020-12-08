Report Card: Georgia Tech
Cats Illustrated game grades for every Wildcat in Sunday's loss to Georgia Tech.Devin AskewAskew was a non-factor and made the wrong read as the playmaker time after time. The ‘Cats went on a 7-0 r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news