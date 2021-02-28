Report Card
Florida defeated Kentucky 71-67 on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena on Senior Day for the Wildcats.Here are Cats Illustrated game grades for players and the coaching effort.Devin AskewAskew made a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news