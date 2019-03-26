Nate Sestina, who has played at Bucknell until now, will be a grad transfer and appears to be on the Wildcats' radar.

According to Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Kentucky's basketball program will be hosting an important visitor in the near future.

Bucknell 6-foot-9, 245-pound grad transfer Nate Sestina told @Stadium he will take a visit to Kentucky next Monday. Sestina averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 boards per game this past season.

With Kentucky losing Reid Travis and almost certainly PJ Washington in the front court, even if both EJ Montgomery and Nick Richards both return to the program in 2019-20 the big remaining question is how the Wildcats will bolster their front line this offseason. There are some remaining conventional recruiting options but the Travis experiment may have emboldened Calipari to continue in his pursuit of grad transfers, which have become much more common in recent years.

Sestina, originally from Emporium, Pa., shot 53.6% from the field this season. He came up big in the Patriot League postseason tournament, helping to lead Bucknell to the final day of that event before losing to Colgate 94-80. In that tournament Sestina posted 21 and 5 against Colgate, 23 and 14 against Lehigh and 14 and 9 against Holy Cross.

He posted his impressive numbers in just 27.7 minutes per game, which was twice as much as he played as both a sophomore and junior.