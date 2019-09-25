Remember these Gamecocks as former UK football targets?
For the second consecutive week, Kentucky takes on an SEC opponent with which there is serious overlap when it comes to recruit.UK recruits heavily against Mississippi State, last week's opponent, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news