Reid Travis brings experience, maturity to Kentucky Wildcats
The whirlwind process which saw Reid Travis go from Stanford Cardinal to Kentucky Wildcat this summer was a bit of a culture shock for the graduate transfer.One minute, he was living in the laid-ba...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news