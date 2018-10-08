Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 21:45:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Reid Travis brings experience, maturity to Kentucky Wildcats

Cqvp7c7t0e6wq7cjhtd7
Reid Travis posted up against center Nick Richards during the Cats' preparation for their Bahamas trip.
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated.com
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

The whirlwind process which saw Reid Travis go from Stanford Cardinal to Kentucky Wildcat this summer was a bit of a culture shock for the graduate transfer.One minute, he was living in the laid-ba...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}