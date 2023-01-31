Needing to stack as many Ws as possible entering the final month of regular-season play, Kentucky took care of business on Tuesday at Ole Miss.

Antonio Reeves came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in leading the Wildcats to a 75-66 win over the Rebels at The Pavilion in Oxford. The senior transfer wing went 8-of-12 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 at the free-throw line for his best game in a UK uniform.

"What he does, he can get baskets," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said of the Illinois State transfer.

Reeves has led Kentucky (15-7, 6-3) in scoring in five of the last seven games despite coming off the bench. It marked his third 20-point effort during that span.

"He was a highlight out there tonight," said UK senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler. "He made some big shots, some timely shots... We need him to continue doing that."

The Cats also got 18 points from senior forward Jacob Toppin, another double-double from junior big man Oscar Tshiebwe (14 points, 11 rebounds) and a strong floor game from Wheeler, who dished out nine assists and committed only one turnover in place of an injured Cason Wallace, who missed the game with a knee contusion.

"Sahvir's in the locker room (at halftime, nursing an ankle injury) and he says, 'Coach, I'm going to go because you guys need me to win," Calipari said. "He said it hurts, but I'll be fine. I'll worry about it after the game. That's a kid who plays for our state, who plays for this university, for this basketball program, and you know what, it hasn't been easy."

Wheeler had been the target of intense fan criticism as Kentucky struggled in the first half of the season. A career starter, he was eventually benched in favor of Wallace, but has embraced his role as a spark coming of the bench.

"Whatever coach does to put us in the best position to win, I'm going to roll with," Wheeler said. "My game doesn't change, whether I'm starting or coming off the bench. I know the impact that I can have at any given moment on either side of the ball."

Ole Miss (9-13, 1-8 SEC) was led by freshman guard Amaree Abram with 17 points. The Rebels, who played without leading-scorer Matthew Murrell (14.9 ppg) in the backcourt due to a personal issue, shot 44% from the field but made just four of 19 from the arc.

"It's a good win. It's a road win. When you win on the road, I'm telling you..." added Calipari, who noted that, while the Rebels have struggled record-wise, they've been in just about every game against good teams this season.

"What we're trying to do is, alright, one game. Who's next? Let's win the next game."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

After Kentucky built its largest lead of the game, 58-45 with 8:07 remaining, Ole Miss responded with back-to-back 3-pointers coming out of a timeout. Almost immediately, the lead was trimmed in half. But Antonio Reeves answered with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer of his own -- his sixth of the night -- to put the Cats back up by double digits. The Rebels would get no closer than nine the rest of the way.

GAME BALL:

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky -- The senior transfer wing did just about everything a player could do on the offensive end of the floor, draining picture-perfect 3-pointers, crafty drives to the basket, and flawless free-throw shooting to put the Cats on his back tonight.

BY THE NUMBERS:

6 of 12 - UK's 3-point shooting. All six were made by Reeves.

+16 - Chris Livingston led the Cats in the +/- column. He scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.

31 - Career games with at least six assists for UK's Sahvir Wheeler, breaking a tie with Tyler Ulis for the most by a player in the Calipari era.

33-29 - Kentucky surged late in the game to win the rebound battle.

110-14 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Ole Miss, including a 30-11 mark in Oxford.

QUOTABLE:

"To do that on the road tonight, with us having a man down, that was big." -- UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler on the 27-point effort by Antonio Reeves

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Saturday at Rupp Arena against Florida. The Gators (12-9, 5-3 SEC) will play host to No. 2 Tennessee on Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla.