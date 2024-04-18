The single biggest question facing Mark Pope's roster rebuild at Kentucky was answered on Thursday.

Reed Sheppard announced via social media that he will pursue his professional dream by entering the 2024 NBA Draft after a sensational freshman season with the Wildcats.

"I'm just a little boy from London, Ky., with a big dream," Sheppard said in a video release. "Playing basketball at the University of Kentucky was a huge part of my dream. I am so thankful to wear the blue and white jersey that represents my family, my friends, and the hard-working fans of the Big Blue Nation. Kentucky is home. Kentucky will always be home. However, there is another part of my dream, to play basketball in the NBA. I believe it is time to pursue that dream. Therefore, I will be entering my name into the NBA Draft today.

"BBN, you have been with me since Day 1, faithful, and passionate. I am asking you to go with me on this journey. I am looking forward to taking you with me. I will represent you with all the characteristics that make us Kentuckians: passion, humility, perseverance, sacrifice, and joy. And one day I'll return to family, to friends, to Kentucky, my home. I love you BBN. Thank you.

Sheppard, a 6-foot-3 guard, is projected as a potential high lottery pick in this year's draft. The son of former UK basketball stars Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed averaged 12.5 points, shot 54% from the field, 52% from 3-point range, and 83% at the free-throw line as a freshman. He also led the Cats in assists (148) and steals (82) despite coming off the bench in 28 of his 33 games played.

His official departure means that Jordan Burks is the lone remaining scholarship player from UK's 2023-24 roster who has yet to enter the transfer portal or declare for the NBA Draft.

Pope has two incoming players to the Wildcats' roster: Lyon County guard Travis Perry, the 2024 Kentucky "Mr. Basketball" and the Bluegrass State's all-time leading scorer; and Collin Chandler, a four-star guard who was previously committed to BYU.