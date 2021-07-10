Reed Sheppard opens up about Kentucky's offer
Friday was a big day. Reed Sheppard received a long-awaited scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky. Cats Illustrated got to see him live for the first time this summer in Hoover, Ala., a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news