Recruiting Comparison: UK and CMU's starters when they were prospects

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky will be a heavy favorite against Central Michigan in the season opener for both teams on Saturday and that's never a surprise when an SEC team takes on a Group of Five opponent.

Although both programs are allotted 85 scholarships to fill out a roster, it's much easier for a Power Five program to build better depth.

Here's a look at the starters for the Wildcats and Chippewas based on how they ranked as recruits.

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

*** Note: CMU projected starter Logan Hessbrook was not in the Rivals.com database.

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKER

DEFENSIVE BACKS

{{ article.author_name }}