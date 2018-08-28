Kentucky will be a heavy favorite against Central Michigan in the season opener for both teams on Saturday and that's never a surprise when an SEC team takes on a Group of Five opponent.

Although both programs are allotted 85 scholarships to fill out a roster, it's much easier for a Power Five program to build better depth.

Here's a look at the starters for the Wildcats and Chippewas based on how they ranked as recruits.

QUARTERBACK