CatsIllustrated - Recruiting Snapshot: Kentucky Wildcats

Recruiting Snapshot: Kentucky Wildcats
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of classes in the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Kentucky Wildcats.
KENTUCKY
Current rank: No. 35
Number of commits: 10
Top commits: Four-star WR Dekel Crowdus, three-star WR Chauncey Magwood, three-star WR Armond Scott
Top targets: Four-star OL Jager Burton, tour-star TE Jordan Dingle, three-star DE Jamarius Dinkins
LOCAL REACTION
Local reaction: “Kentucky's class has a distinctly local core this year, which means heavy on talent from the Commonwealth and the Buckeye State. Vince Marrow and Jon Sumrall are assistants who have seen the most success. They should be happy with the work they've done finding and securing talent at wide receiver and on the offensive line. They can further bolster the trenches with Burton, their top overall priority who is also considering Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama. Linebacker is a big need area and junior college prospect Joko Willis was a big add there. Dingle would also be an impressive add.” – Justin Rowland, CatsIllustrated.com
NATIONAL REACTION
"Kentucky has made hay in the state of Ohio under Mark Stoops, but with Urban Meyer gone from Ohio State and new coaches like Mel Tucker at Michigan State putting more focus on the Buckeye State, it will be more difficult for the Wildcats to get their usual haul from that state in 2021. The good news is that talent in the Wildcats' backyard is growing, and Kentucky has been very successful with home-state talent in this class so far, landing four of the top eight prospects in-state. Look for Stoops and Co. to comb the JUCO ranks as they look to fill out this class with a mix of immediate contributors and future stars.” – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst