CatsIllustrated - Recruiting Snapshot: Kentucky Wildcats

While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of classes in the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Kentucky Wildcats.



Local reaction: “Kentucky's class has a distinctly local core this year, which means heavy on talent from the Commonwealth and the Buckeye State. Vince Marrow and Jon Sumrall are assistants who have seen the most success. They should be happy with the work they've done finding and securing talent at wide receiver and on the offensive line. They can further bolster the trenches with Burton, their top overall priority who is also considering Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama. Linebacker is a big need area and junior college prospect Joko Willis was a big add there. Dingle would also be an impressive add.” – Justin Rowland, CatsIllustrated.com

