Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter from Indianapolis Rivals Camp Series

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest stop of the Rivals Camp Series swung through Indianapolis this past weekend, and most of the region's top talent made the trip to compete against some of the best in the 2023 and 2024 lasses. Here is some of the latest recruiting buzz in this week's camp Recruiting Rumor Mill. MORE RCS INDY: Awards from Indianapolis | Positional MVPs | Combine stars



Thigpen recently added an offer from Purdue and has been building a strong relationship with the Boilersmakers staff. Kentucky and Indiana are two of the other big schools in pursuit. He was at practice at Indiana last week. Cincinnati is keeping tabs on Thigpen but there are no other visits in the works at this time.

*****

Moore isn't in a hurry to make a decision and he is paying close attention to schools that have a history of producing elite offensive linemen. Iowa's culture on the offensive line is big for him. Notre Dame has also caught his eye. Moore doesn't plan on taking more visits this spring but the summer could be busy for him. Michigan and Iowa are expected to host him in June. Offers from Michigan and Notre Dame are two that he's hoping land before the end of the cycle.

*****

Calhoun has been committed to West Virginia for a few weeks but he has visits in the works to other schools. Pittsburgh, Penn State, Duke, Cincinnati and Florida State are expected to host him this summer. Calhoun called Florida State his "dream school" but no date is set for that visit. The Mountaineers and Panthers will get official visits from Calhoun and he is planning on using the other three before he signs.

*****

Herring is working through his top eight programs but there are few that look like they're in great position at the moment. Michigan got him on campus again on Monday and the Wolverines could be the team to beat if they play their cards right. Penn State, Nebraska, Missouri and Boston College are also near the top of the list. Look for Herring to take more visits this summer but nothing is scheduled just yet.

*****

Snowden has been mostly focused on baseball this spring but that hasn't hurt his recruitment. Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, Cincinnati and a few others have hosted him in the past. Snowden hasn't made a ton of progress narrowing down his choices just yet so official visits will play a big role in where he ends up. Ole Miss could be a program to watch for an official visit. A commitment from Snowden likely won't happen until the season or later, but it seems like his timeline is fluid.

*****

Conyer named Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue and Cincinnati his top four. The defensive back out of Kentucky is very serious about the in-state program and the Wildcats have prioritized him. Conyer likes the trajectory of the Tennessee program and its success on the recruiting trail has really caught his eye. Kentucky will get Conyer for an official visit on June 17 and Tennessee is set to host him for an official visit the following weekend. Look for Conyer to commit on July 3, his mother's birthday.

*****

A Tennessee baseball commit, Jefferson is very close with the Tennessee football coaches. The Vols baseball coaches are encouraging him to play both sports in Knoxville but he may not be a total slam dunk for Tennessee. Virginia Tech is in pursuit and the Hokies seem to want him to come to campus. Look for Jefferson to do a few college camps at LSU, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State along with Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

*****

Brown has taken a number of visits this spring and more are in the works. Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Pittsburgh have been making him feel like a priority. Look for Brown to set up unofficial visits to West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Missouri during the summer. Official visits for Brown could come as early as the end of the summer but they'll likely take place during the season. Brown expects to narrow down his list of options to 10 in June or July.

*****

Tennessee, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska have been making Stewart feel like a top target. The coaches at Nebraska have been hitting the right buttons in Stewart's recruitment but there are plenty of schools coming after him. He was just at Notre Dame's spring game and really enjoyed the atmosphere and getting to know people in and around the program. It was his first visit to South Bend and he wants to return later in his recruitment. Tennessee will also get Stewart back on campus at some point this offseason. Northwestern will get Stewart on campus in a couple weeks but no date is set just yet. Arizona State was Stewart's first offer so he wants to take a visit there as well.

*****

Boston College, Michigan, Louisville and Ole Miss are just a few of Marshall's top schools at this point. The coaches at each of these schools really like how Marshall fits in the offense. Boston College will host Marshall this weekend and he'll be touring a number of college campuses with his 7-on-7 team in a few weeks. It's still early in his recruitment so there is a lot still to develop for Marshall.

*****

Dupree, the running back MVP on Sunday, is just beginning to see his recruitment pick up. The sophomore from Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel currently has two offers from Syracuse and Missouri, but that is likely to change during the spring evaluation period when college coaches get a chance to eyeball him in person. Despite only having two offers at this time, Dupree is a Rivals100 prospect in the 2024 class and has the potential to be a national recruit. He is also just as capable of playing corner as he is running back which intrigues a number of schools. Look for Illinois, Notre Dame and others in the Big Ten to follow Syracuse and Missouri with offers as they learn more about the talented prospect.

*****

Galloway may end up being one of the most coveted tight end recruits in the 2024 class and he seems to pick up new offers every day. While his recruitment remains wide open, visits to LSU and Michigan left a big impression on him. While Galloway isn’t ready to name any leaders in his recruitment, the Tigers and Wolverines should be in it to the end for the talented sophomore out of Ohio.

*****

McClellan remains wide open in his recruitment and the onslaught of offers don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. His most recent scholarships have come from Oregon, Michigan and Notre Dame which are all teams that standout for him right now. While McClellan isn’t ready to name any favorites, other schools that currently appear standout for the St. Louis receiver are Missouri, Iowa, Michigan State and Minnesota. This recruitment will continue to evolve and he appears to be open to any school that shows interest in him.

*****

Patterson was outstanding at Sunday’s camp and showed every person in attendance why he is ranked a four-star prospect. While he seems to be relatively under-recruited for the caliber of player he is, Tennessee, Nebraska and Iowa State are all teams that appear to stand out for the East St. Louis mauler. Missouri and Illinois are also teams to keep an eye on. Look for them to be serious contenders in Patterson's recruitment if they pull the trigger on an offer.

*****

McVay is one of the most highly recruited players in the nation, but recently decided to trim his list of offers to a group of 12 top schools. While his top list remains extensive, it was Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Missouri, Michigan State and Illinois that seemed to stand out the most when McVay discussed his recruitment on Sunday. McVay has official visits planned to Alabama, Oregon and Michigan State as of now.

*****

Gant had an outstanding day at RCS Indianapolis and was one of a few players considered for defensive line MVP honors. From January to April he visited Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. He also mentioned taking a trip to Arkansas if he is able to fit it in. Gant has a trio of Big Ten official visits coming up. He already has dates set for Illinois and Northwestern, and is looking to set a date for his official visit to Wisconsin. While his recruitment is far from over, Gant appears to be leaning toward playing in the Big Ten right now.

*****

Brown was a longtime Minnesota commit prior to backing off of his pledge in early February. While he is no longer committed to the Gophers, they still remain in the picture and he will be visiting them next week for their spring game. Brown also took a recent visit to West Virginia that he really enjoyed and has an official visit set for Cincinnati coming up. Kentucky is another team to keep an eye on for the dynamic slot receiver out of Ohio.

*****

Elzy put on a show and left with wide receiver MVP honors on Sunday. Recent visits to Notre Dame and Tennessee both left a positive impression on him. This appears to be a wide open recruitment at the moment, and after the film of his performance on Sunday gets to coaches we could see some new suitors enter the mix. Elzy would like to commit before the end of summer and plans on taking his official visits starting in June. Other programs to keep an eye on in Elzy's recruitment are Illinois, Michigan and Ole Miss.

*****