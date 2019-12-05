Lexington Christian Academy wide receiver DeAirious Smith had a record-setting senior season for his high school this fall.

Now opportunities are opening up.

Smith landed a preferred walk-on offer from Kentucky this week. He already had a PWO from Eastern Illinois, an FCS program.

"I went to multiple camps (at UK)," Smith told Cats Illustrated on Wednesday. "I went to a camp during the season and Coach Dean Hood's son plays for my team, so I know him very personally and he's seen me my whole high school career. I've been going to the camps and he came in and talked to me yesterday."

That's when Hood passed along word of the preferred walk-on offer from Kentucky.

It was a big moment for Smith, who said he has "always" wanted to play football for Kentucky.

"They're one of my top (choices)," Smith said. "I just went to the game against Louisville."

But he's not in any hurry to make a decision and said one of the coaches from Ohio State's staff is hinting that they might eventually extend a preferred walk-on offer as well.

Smith plays receiver, corner, and on the special teams units at his high school but wideout is his specialty. He broke a Lexington Christian Academy school record with 1,671 yards on 82 receptions with 20 touchdowns this season.