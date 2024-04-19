LEXINGTON, Ky. -- With his team trailing Tennessee 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park, Nick Mingione could sense the Wildcats were about to do something special.

A record crowd of 6,922 had shown up for the Top 5 clash between SEC rivals, and the Big Blue faithful were ready to give Kentucky the push it needed to start a late rally.

"That was amazing," Mingione said. "You could feel them late in the game. I'm on third base (coach's box) and I'm like, OK, they're willing something good to happen... And give our players credit, they capitalized."

No. 3 Kentucky rallied for three runs in the decisive seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over No. 4 Tennessee to open the three-game series at KPP.

Using the "whatever it takes" manufacturing style they have displayed en route to a 32-5 overall record and a 15-1 start to SEC play, the Cats loaded the bases on a hit batsman, a single, and a walk before Ryan Waldschmidt's RBI grounder cut the deficit to 3-2.



With two outs, Emilien Pitre delivered the key blow, smashing a low liner to third base that the Vols' Billy Amick was unable to field. The ball caromed into shallow left field, allowing two runs to score for UK's first lead of the night.

The go-ahead run came in the form of catcher Devin Burkes, who suffered a strained a hamstring on Tuesday night at Louisville, hobbling home from second base at a pace somewhere between a jog and a brisk walk, seemingly stunning the Tennessee defense. The Vols' rushed throw home was off-line, and the Cats suddenly led 4-3 with a raucous crowd behind them.

"He comes jogging around, and I was like, 'Oh no, what's happening here?'" Waldschmidt said of Burkes' long, strange trip home. "I think he caught everybody by surprise. I think the defense was even just watching the ball go by going, 'What is this guy doing?' But, you know, it works. You gotta find a way, and he found a way to score."

"They have a real belief and a real edge and toughness about them," Mingione said. "There wasn't anyone in that dugout that didn't think we were going to win that game."

Nolan McCarthy hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to give Kentucky an insurance run, and Johnny Hummel slammed the door on the Vols in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Waldschmidt's bat remained smoking hot, going 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run. His seventh long ball of the season was also his fourth in the last four games.

Kentucky also got two hits from McCarthy, including his sixth homer of the season.

Tennessee (31-7, 10-6 SEC) was held to six hits on the night by UK starter Trey Pooser, Travis Smith, and Hummel. Smith (3-2) picked up the win with two dominant innings of relief of Pooser, striking out three of the six batters he faced.

"Travis, I thought, was magnificent," Migione said. "He had an eight-pitch inning in the seventh -- one, two, three -- and just kinda flipped (the momentum) to allow our offense to get its big inning."

AJ Causey (6-3) was the tough-luck loser for the Vols. He worked 6.1 strong innings after UT starter Chris Stamos was pulled in the first inning.

The Tennessee offense was highlighted by Hunter Ensley's two-run homer in the second inning.

The series resumes on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.