LEXINGTON, Ky. -- It's rare that a team with as much tradition as Kentucky gets to check off a box for something it has never accomplished.

The Wildcats did just that on Wednesday at Rupp Arena, smashing North Dakota 96-58 to give college basketball's all-time winningest program a win over an opponent from all 50 states.

Sophomore P.J. Washington scored a career-high 25 points on a 9-for-13 shooting night that included four 3-pointers. In doing so, he showed why he put off his NBA dreams for at least one more year in order to hone his perimeter game.

"I feel like once I saw a couple go in, it kind of just opened up for me," Washington said.

"He can shoot it," UK head coach John Calipari said. "He's been working."

But it was more than just the scoring. Washington also had seven rebounds and block and a steal in only 17 minutes of action.

Said Calipari: "If he chooses to come out and play with that kind of intensity, he's a difference-maker. He's a separator."

No. 10 Kentucky (2-1) placed its entire starting lineup in double figures. In addition to Washington, the Cats got 18 points from freshman wing Tyler Herro, 12 apiece from freshman Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley, and 11 from graduate transfer Reid Travis.

Johnson also pulled down 10 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double. The Cats owned a 45-15 advantage on the glass.

North Dakota (2-1) was competitive early in the game, but the Cats used a 15-0 run to pull away for a 46-25 lead at the half.

Kentucky kept the pressure up in the second half, finishing with 31 points off 20 turnovers by the Fighting Hawks.

The Cats held North Dakota to 39.6 percent shooting (19 of 48) from the field and no second-chance points.

"We knew were going to come in here and face a tough opportunity for us," UND head coach Brian Jones said. "I thought we started well. We got out of the gates well, but as the first half wore on, we weren’t able to take care of the basketball and that allowed them to get a little bit of separation and get some easy scores, which we know they’ve done that pretty well through their two games. When they can rebound and run and turn you over and run, they’re pretty hard to beat.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky flipped a couple of statistical categories that had been problem areas in the first two games of the season. The Cats were on the positive side of the assist-to-turnover ratio with 15 assists and 13 turnovers. They also forced 20 North Dakota miscues leading to a lot of transition scoring opportunities that they did not get against Duke and Southern Illinois.

THE BAD:

The Cats didn't have too many negatives on the night, but it would have been nice to see sophomore center Nick Richards follow up his huge rebounding night (19) against Southern Illinois with another strong showing. He had just two points and two rebounds on Wednesday. UK coach John Calipari noted after the game that he may start rewarding freshman E.J. Montgomery (8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) with more minutes.

THE UGLY:

There were a lot of reasons for the poor attendance on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena -- a little-known opponent; a 9 p.m. ET tip; an ice storm hitting central Kentucky just before the game -- but it's still an odd feeling to look up and see more than 5,000 empty seats at the home of the Cats.

GAME BALL:

P.J. Washington, Kentucky -- It was nice to see Washington put together a big game after struggling through much of the preseason and UK's first two games. The hard work he's put in on his jumper seems to be paying off. He did his damage in this game despite playing only 17 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Meeting between UK and North Dakota in men's basketball.

5 - Steals by UK freshman guard Tyler Herro.

15 - Rebounds by UND was the lowest by a UK opponent since Penn grabbed 15 on Jan. 3rd, 2011.

16-0 - UK advantage in second-chance points.

26th - Player, Washington, to score at least 25 points during the Calipari era at UK.

154-7 - UK record under Calipari when holding the opponent to 63 points or fewer.

18,555 - Announced attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"I think we took defense personally tonight and I think that’s how it should be every night. I think we just had a good time tonight and it shows that when we play defense, we get easy offense.” -- UK freshman forward Keldon Johnson

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday against VMI for the second of the four-game Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase. Tipoff is slated for a 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.