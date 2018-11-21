LEXINGTON, Ky. --- John Calipari said he had one thing to be thankful for in his No. 10 Wildcats’ 87-74 victory over the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday afternoon at Rupp Arena.

“This team just played 24 minutes of the way I need them to play,” the Kentucky head coach said.

The Cats (4-1) piled up nine assists on their first 11 made baskets as they raced out to a double-digit lead midway through the first half that they never relinquished.

Kentucky finished the game with 20 assists on 29 made baskets and shot a season-high 56.4 percent from the field.

Freshman wing Tyler Hero created seven buckets (four in the opening half) for his teammates, a career-high, despite Calipari stating that the Wisconsin native is “one of the worst passers I’ve recruited."

Herro was also one of five Wildcats to finish in double figures, scoring 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore P.J. Washington had a game-high 19 points to along with 11 rebounds and four assists to record his second straight double-double, making him the first Cats to do so in consecutive games since Bam Adebayo during the 2016-17 season.

Fellow sophomores Quade Green and Nick Richards added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Freshman Keldon Johnson had 13.

That was all part of the enjoyable 24 minutes for Calipari. The other 16, not so much.

“The rest of it was Winthrop slicing and dicing, and hitting 3s,” he said.

The Eagles hit 13 of 18 triples, pushing UK’s total allowed past 30 for the last two games.

Incredulously, it was the Eagles’ big men, Austin Awad, and Josh Ferguson, who made it rain one game after VMI’s diminutive guard Bubba Parm scorched the Cats. The pair combined to hit 6-of-11 attempts and both scored a team-high 11 points.

“We gave up eight 3’s to their centers,” Calipari said with an exasperated look. “Our centers have their hands down, and the guy just shots the ball, or they leave him, and he just shots the ball.”

Defending the arc was not the only liability posed by the UK big men. Reid Travis, Washington, and Richards combined for nine of the Cats’ 19 miscues.

However, Calipari attributed some of those to the referees’ whistle.

“We were offensive fouling in the post...we had three of those, maybe four,” he said.

Kentucky led 51-37 at the half and saw their lead balloon to over 25 points at several spurts during the second-half.

Winthrop rallied late in the final 20 minutes and trimmed the deficit to as little as 13 points but could get no closer.

The Cats have a short turnaround time for their next game as they play the Tennessee State Tigers on Friday at 7:00 p.m.



