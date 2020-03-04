LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After spending most of January and February successfully rehabilitating its good name from a couple of head-scratching early-season losses, Kentucky did the unthinkable Tuesday.

The No. 6 Wildcats, just three days removed from clinching the SEC championship, blew a 17-point second-half lead and lost 81-73 to unranked Tennessee on Senior Night at Rupp Arena.

John Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points in leading the Volunteers to only their 18th win in 110 trips to Lexington. Josiah-Jordan James and Yves Pons added 16 and 15, respectively, for Tennessee (17-13, 9-8 SEC).

"(Fulkerson) was terrific tonight and all of our guys did something great, every guy that played," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "But what he did is one of the great performances I’ve witnessed."

The Vols, who trailed 51-34 with 16:54 remaining in the game, stunned Kentucky with a 27-9 run to take a 61-60 lead on a James 3-pointer with 6:47 to go.

The Cats, who have dominated late-game situations this season, managed to tie the game once but never regained the lead. After committing just five turnovers in the first half, UK had nine in the second. It also shot 33% after the break coming off a 55% showing in the first half.

Kentucky (24-6, 14-3 SEC) wound up trailing by as many as nine points in the final minute of play and looked discombobulated on both ends of the floor.

"The game got physical and we couldn't compete," UK coach John Calipari said. "It just got physical. We tried different ways to try to score and we just, we had nothing.

"But give credit to Tennessee. They could have gone away down 17, but that's Rick Barnes, I mean, he's a terrific coach. He never wavered... Fulkerson killed us, obviously."

Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 21 points. Fellow guard Immanuel Quickley followed with 15, while center Nick Richards added 12 points and nine rebounds. Ashton Hagans gave UK a fourth player in double-figure scoring with 11 but it wasn't enough on a night that could be costly to the Cats' NCAA Tournament seed hopes.

"Really quiet," Quickley said of the postgame locker room mood. "Everybody knows we did not play our best today. Like I said, we just have to move forward. Every team, we have had adversity this whole year. We just have to let this morph us in a positive way and get ready for the next team.”

*****