Kentucky's hopes of bringing postseason games back to Cliff Hagan Stadium for one last hurrah before the venue closes suffered a big setback on Friday in Nashville.

For the second straight night, Vanderbilt's pitching silenced the Wildcats' bats en route to a 5-1 series-clinching victory.

Kentucky (34-20, 13-16 SEC) had only four hits in the game, which was delayed more than three hours due to storms in the Nashville area and did not finish until almost 2 a.m. ET.

The Cats also collected only four hits in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Commodores.

Nick Mingione's squad went 2-for-18 with runners on base and 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 on the night.

Vanderbilt (30-24, 15-14 SEC) saw starting pitcher Patrick Raby struggle in only two innings of work -- allowing one run on three hits and four walks before exiting the game having thrown 63 pitches -- but Zach King (1-3) was the star of the game with 6.1 innings of one-hit shutout relief work.

Chandler Day picked up his second save of the season by recording the final two outs.

The Commodores' offense was led by home runs from Connor Kaiser and Stephen Scott.

Jimmy Ramsey (3-2) got the emergency starting assignment for UK's injury-ravaged staff and gave a solid performance. He allowed four runs on five hits, walked none, and struck out a career-high nine.