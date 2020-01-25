Long before the 2019-20 college basketball season tipped off, Kentucky head coach John Calipari was feeling good about the big man in the middle of his team photo.

In junior center Nick Richards, the Wildcats had a potential weapon on both ends of the floor that few teams could match, the UK boss claimed.

On Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, a rabid home crowd and a national TV audience got to see exactly what Calipari was preaching. Richards scored 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked four shots, and hit the game-winning free throws with 10 seconds remaining in overtime to lead No. 15 Kentucky to a 76-74 win over No. 18 Texas Tech in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

"How many guys have 7-footers who can do what that kid does?" said Calipari, rehashing his point from late this summer.

"We have no chance of winning without Nick," added UK sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley, who added 21 points for the Cats. "What he did for us, rebounding the ball, scoring the ball in the paint when we needed it... 25 and 14 and four blocks, there's not too many big guys in the country doing that."

Richards did a little bit of everything in putting the Cats on his back. He went 7-for-10 from the field. He made 11 of 14 free throws. He was a rim protector. And he was clutch, making all five of his free throws in overtime.

Kentucky (15-4, 5-1 SEC) needed every bit of that effort.

The Cats led by as many as 10 in regulation and by six early in overtime. Texas Tech (12-7, 3-3 Big 12) was relentless, fueled by a raucous, sold-out crowd at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders held UK to just one field goal over the final 9:32 of regulation to force overtime. The Cats regrouped and grabbed a 72-66 lead on a three-point play by Richards and a 3-pointer by Nate Sestina.

Texas Tech evened it up at 72 on a bucket by Kyler Edwards and four straight free throws from Terrence Shannon Jr.

A pair of free throws from Quickley put his team back in front with 47 seconds to go. The Red Raiders' Kevin McCullar had a chance to do the same moments later but missed the free throw on a potential three-point play.

Tied at 74, Kentucky's EJ Montgomery deterred a shot by Tech's Shannon in the lane, and Richards pulled down the rebound. He was fouled and made the game-winning free throws with 10 seconds to go.

Said Quickley of Richards at the line: "He told me, 'Don't worry, I got this.'"

The Red Raiders' final chance was thwarted by UK point guard Ashton Hagans, who stole the ball from a driving Davide Moretti and deflected the ball out of bounds off the Tech player's leg.

It was an "off" game for Hagans, but he still managed to record six points, seven assists, and three steals -- saving the biggest for last.

Texas Tech was led by Edwards with 18 points and Moretti with 15.

