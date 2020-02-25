Immanuel Quickley's remarkable run is showing no signs of slowing down.

Three days after establishing a new career scoring high of 26 points in Kentucky's win over Florida, Quickley followed it Tuesday with 30 against Texas A&M to power the No. 8 Wildcats' 69-60 victory in College Station.

Quickley, a sophomore combo guard, went 11-of-19 from the field and knocked down a career-high eight 3-pointers on 12 attempts.

"He shot the ball," UK coach John Calipari said of Quickley. "I'm proud of him."

"All credit to God," Quickley said. "I'm just really confident right now, and my teammates are the best. They're getting me the ball and giving me a chance to do this."

Kentucky (23-5, 13-2 SEC) extended its win streak to seven and maintained its two-game lead over Auburn and LSU in the league standings with just three games remaining in the regular season.

In addition to Quickley's big performance, the Cats also got 13 points from freshman guard Tyrese Maxey, 11 points and seven assists from sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans, and eight points, 10 rebounds, and three assists from sophomore forward E.J. Montgomery.

"It was unbelievable. It was the best I've seen him play," Calipari said of Montgomery.

After leading 36-27 at halftime, Kentucky opened up a 14-point lead early in the second half. The Aggies never got closer than seven the rest of the way. The Cats iced the game by hitting seven of eight free throws in the final 56 seconds.

Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7 SEC) saw its three-game win streak snapped. Wendell Mitchell and Savion Flagg scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the Aggies.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory…

THE GOOD:

Individual hosannas aside, this may have been the best that Kentucky's halfcourt offense has looked all season. They got wide-open shots almost all night long, making the extra pass to get the ball in the right guy's hands at the right time. The Cats shot 52% (24 of 46) from the field and knocked down 11 of 22 from the 3-point arc.

THE BAD:

Seventeen turnovers for the Cats kept the game from being lopsided. Ashton Hagans was tagged with five of them, giving him five or more in three of the last six games. The sophomore point guard must get that cleaned up before tournament play begins in order for UK to make a title run.

THE UGLY:

Texas A&M entered the game as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country. The Aggies opened the game 4-for-4 and made 10 of 22 on the night. Wendell Mitchell and Savion Flagg, who were a combined 29% on the season entering the game, went 9-for-13.

GAME BALL:

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky -- He's going to need a new storage room for all of these game balls he has collected of late. Quickley is a ridiculous 12-of-18 from 3-point range the last two games in scoring a combined 56 points.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Kentucky player (Immanuel Quickley) with a 30-point game since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Jan. 30, 2018, against Vanderbilt.

2nd - Double-figure rebounding game of the season for UK's E.J. Montgomery. The Cats won the battle on the glass 31-23. UK is 18-0 this season when winning the rebound column.

8 - Three-pointers by a player in a game ties for fourth on UK's record book behind only Jodie Meeks (10 & 9), Eric Bledsoe (9), and Tony Delk (9). Four other players (Jamal Murray, Malik, Monk, Cameron Mills, Derrick Miller) have hit eight.

10-0 - Kentucky's record when Quickley makes three or more 3-pointers.

11-4 - UK's all-time record against Texas A&M.

14-0 - The Cats' edge in transition points.

21 - Three-pointers made by the two teams. The Cats went 11-of-22, while the Aggies were 10-for-22.

QUOTABLE:

"I hear we're a 4 seed and moving down. I guess we stink." -- a facetious UK coach John Calipari when asked how good his team can be.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Rupp Arena in a rematch with Auburn, which was the last team to beat the Wildcats (75-66 on Feb. 1). The Tigers defeated Ole Miss 67-58 on Tuesday night in Auburn. Tipoff for Saturday's game is slated for 3:45 ET on CBS.