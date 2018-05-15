Tristan Pompey went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a grand slam home run on Tuesday night in Paducah as Kentucky rolled to a 14-2 win over Murray State in its final non-conference game of the regular season.

Pompey, a junior outfielder from Canada and a preseason All-America selection, hit a sixth-inning grand slam to break open what had been a close game. From there, the No. 16 Wildcats poured it on with 11 runs in their final three trips to the plate.

The game was called in the eighth inning due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

Kentucky (34-18) collected 13 hits on the night, including three home runs. In addition to Pompey's big blast, Kole Cottam belted a two-run shot -- his 17th of the season, tied with Luke Heyer for the team lead -- and Ben Aklinski added a solo shot to go along with a two-run triple.

Eight UK players collected at least one hit on the night. Trey Dawson drove in a pair of runs, while Luke Becker scored two.

Murray State (24-27) hung within 3-2 entering the sixth inning thanks to some solid pitching from Mike Farnell and Peyton Hayes but it unraveled quickly for the Racers.

Hayes (1-6) was tagged with the loss after allowing the runners leading up to Pompey's big blast off Caleb Hicks.

Mason Hazelwood (1-1) picked up the win in relief of starter Brad Schaenzer and Daniel Harper. The freshman left-hander, who starred in UK's weekend victory over Mississippi State, turned in two innings of shutout work.

The UK bullpen finished the night with 4.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Third baseman Davis Sims had two of Murray State's nine hits on the night.

Kentucky concludes the regular season with a three-game series this weekend at Vanderbilt.



