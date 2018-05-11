LEXINGTON, Ky. -- On a night when his team's ace did not have his best stuff, Tristan Pompey helped pick up the slack with a huge performance at the plate in Game 1 of Kentucky's weekend series against Mississippi State.

Pompey, a junior outfielder and preseason All-American, went 2-for-2 with a pair of two-run doubles and reached base in all five plate appearances on Friday as the No. 17 Wildcats came from behind to beat the Bulldogs 9-6 at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

"Just heatin' up. That's all it is," the Canadian import said with a smile.

Pompey's explosive bat helped Kentucky improve to 32-17 overall and 12-13 in SEC play.

"It's been about a week and a half, two weeks now to where it's just like he's gotten it going," UK coach Nick Mingione said. "And I think all of you know, when he's going right, it just sets the table for our team. The fact that he's got it going lefty and righty now makes him really dangerous.

"... I'm glad he's playing the way he is right now, this time of year."

The Wildcats also got two hits from senior second baseman Luke Becker -- including a clutch, two-run single in the eighth inning that helped provide some key insurance runs -- on Senior Night. Fellow senior Luke Heyer also had an RBI hit.

Ben Aklinski and Trey Dawson, UK's 8- and 9-hole hitters, combined for five hits an scored four runs.

The strong offensive showing helped the Cats get by on a night when reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Sean Hjelle did not have his best stuff. The junior right-hander labored early in the game -- surrendering two runs in each of the first two innings -- but fought through seven workmanlike innings to give his team a chance to win.

"I give Sean a lot of credit," Mingione said. "To give up four runs early and to just keep battling and give us seven (innings), I thought that was really big. He gave our offense a chance to get back in there."

Hjelle (7-4) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and an uncharacteristic five walks over his seven innings of work. He struck out three.

Hard-throwing sophomore right-hander Chris Machamer came on to pitch two scoreless innings and record his 10th save of the season.

Kentucky overcame a huge offensive night from Mississippi State's Hunter Stovall, who went 4-for-5 with a single, triple and home run. He drove in three of the Bulldogs' runs and scored twice.

MSU starter Konnor Pilkington (2-6) took the loss. The lefty allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks over 4.2 innings of work.

The Bulldogs dropped to 27-23 overall and to 11-14 in SEC play.

The series resumes on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. There are only two regular-season games remaining at Cliff Hagan Stadium. The 50-year-old venue will be replaced by a new multi-million facility off Alumni Drive in 2019.

A packed house of 4,303 was on hand for the series opener.