LEXINGTON, Ky. -- A potential breakout game for E.J. Montgomery powered No. 8 Kentucky in an 83-52 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena.

The sophomore forward scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats (7-1). It marked the second straight game that the Florida native established a new scoring high coming off a 16-point effort against UAB.

"After I made my first shot, I just felt confident out there, and I just went out there and tried to compete," Montgomery said. "... Coming into the game, I just felt like this was my game to go out there and show what I can do."

Montgomery was 12-of-16 from the floor. Fourteen of his points came in the first half as the Cats built a 43-23 lead.

"It was a coming-out party," FDU head coach Greg Herenda said. "...He's a heckuva player."

"He's healthy," UK head coach John Calipari said of Montgomery, who missed three of the Cats' first four games this season with a sprained ankle. "He's being more confident. He's playing more physical.

"But I'm looking beyond this one game. Where are we going to take this?"

Kentucky's frontcourt proved to be the difference in the mismatch. In addition to Montgomery, junior center Nick Richards recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman forward Keion Brooks delivered 15 points and five boards.

Sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans also had a strong showing for the Cats, scoring 11 points and dishing out 11 assists as the UK roster flirted with posting three double-doubles.

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6) was held to 32% (21 of 65) shooting from the field and placed only one player, Kaleb Bishop, in double figures with 12 points.

*****



In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory…

THE GOOD:

Lots of good to spread around. E.J. Montgomery's performance leads the way, but Nick Richards and Keion Brooks also had strong games. The UK frontcourt combined for 52 points and 24 rebounds in its best showing of the season. Ashton Hagans had a quiet double-double of 11 points and 11 assists with only two turnovers.

THE BAD:

Kentucky freshman guard Tyrese Maxey is going through a bit of a funk. He was 1-of-8 from the field for two points. He has made only four of his last 17 shots and is shooting just 31% from the arc this season.

THE UGLY:

The 3-point arc remains unkind to the Cats, who went 2-for-11 from deep. The staff insists this is a good perimeter shooting team, but UK just slipped to 29 percent (36 of 124) on the season.

GAME BALL:

E.J. Montgomery, Kentucky -- We haven't issued too many of these to Montgomery since he arrived in Lexington, but he certainly has the potential to develop into the Cats' most dangerous all-around player. Is this the game Big Blue Nation will look back on as the turning point for the sophomore forward?

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Meeting between the Wildcats and Knights.

1st - Career start for UK freshman guard Johnny Juzang, who had four points, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

9 - Turnovers by the Cats, a season-low.

17 of 19 - Kentucky's effort at the free-throw line, bringing their season percentage to an impressive 79.4.

20 - Assists by the Cats, led by 11 from Ashton Hagans.

46 - Points in the paint for Kentucky.

52% - Field-goal percentage for UK while holding FDU to just 32%

76-0 - Kentucky's record under Calipari when holding the opponent under 55 points.

600th - Win for UK at Rupp Arena in its 670th game, the fastest any program has amassed that many wins at a venue. The previous mark was UCLA's 600 wins in 689 games at Pauley Pavilion. Calipari owns 173 of the 600 victories at Rupp Arena.



20,080 - Attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:



"This was good for this team... Obviously, we've got work to do, but we're making the strides we need to make.." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next Saturday against Georgia Tech. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena on ESPN.