CatsIllustrated - RECAP: Mizzou snaps losing skid to Cats

Motivated to end its five-game losing skid to Kentucky, Missouri took a page from its antagonist's playbook.

The Tigers beat the Wildcats at their own game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, dominating the ground attack and time of possession in a 20-10 triumph that was far more dominant than the final score indicated.

Missouri (2-2), which defeated defending national champion LSU two weeks ago, rolled up 421 yards of total offense against a Kentucky defense that had allowed only nine points in its last two games. The Tigers had 220 yards rushing, 201 through the air, and controlled the ball for 43:10 out of 60 minutes.

Senior running back Larry Roundtree III led the Tigers' offensive attack with 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns on a workhorse 37 carries. Freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak, a one-time UK recruiting target, was 21 of 30 for 201 yards passing and no turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Mizzou defense held the Cats (2-3) to just 145 yards of total offense on 36 plays. It was the fewest snaps that UK had run in a game dating back to 40 in a 49-7 loss at Arkansas in 2012 in which the game was called in the third quarter due to severe thunderstorms.

The Tigers ran an eye-popping 92 plays on the day.

"It's difficult to even put into words because it's been such a long time since we've had a game like that," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "We were beaten in every area. No ifs ands or buts, they kicked the tail out of us from beginning to end."

The Cats never got its SEC-leading rushing attack going. UK entered the matchup averaging 206 yards per game on the ground but were held to just 98. Running backs Chris Rodriguez and A.J. Rose had just 14 carries between them.

Kentucky had to pull starting quarterback Terry Wilson early in the game due to ineffectiveness. Transfer Joey Gatewood got his first extended play at the position but did not fare much better, prompting the UK staff to bring Wilson back later in the game.

Wilson finished 3-for-9 on the day for 35 yards, which included a 26-yard touchdown strike to Josh Ali early in the fourth quarter to pull UK -- somewhat remarkably, given the circumstances -- to within 17-10 with 11 minutes to play.

But the UK defense, which had been on the field for drives of 13, 12, and 21 plays already in the game, allowed a 15-play, seven-minute drive that culminated in a 20-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis to extend Mizzou's lead to 10.

"Give them credit," Stoops said of Missouri. "Eli (Drinkwitz) really had them ready to play. They were tired of hearing about losing to us, and as I said earlier this week, it didn't mean anything -- the previous years. It's about this year, and they were ready to play, and we weren't."