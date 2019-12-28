LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Leading up to Kentucky's matchup with arch-rival Louisville, John Calipari said the Wildcats were close to being undefeated on the season despite riding a two-game losing skid into the Battle for The Bluegrass.

The difference, the UK head coach added, was learning how to finish.

Kentucky got another opportunity to do that on Saturday, falling behind the No. 3 Cardinals 64-61 to begin overtime at Rupp Arena. Instead of faltering, however, as they did late against both Utah and Ohio State last week during a disappointing trip to Las Vegas, the No. 19 Wildcats closed with a bang.

Junior center Nick Richards scored seven of his 13 points in the overtime period to help Kentucky post a 78-70 victory. The Cats capped the game with an 8-0 run that also included a pair of free throws by freshman guard Tyrese Maxey, who scored a career-high 27 points to lead UK.

“Great Christmas gift," said Maxey, who noted it was the first time that his father got to see him play in person this season. "Proud of my guys. We came back on Christmas morning. By Christmas night, we were practicing. It was worth it though, we got the W. Everyone played well.”

Richards finished with a double-double, pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds. He described it as the most his team has fought to win a game since he's been at UK.

"Credit to him," said Louisville center Steven Enoch, who had 18 points to lead the Cards. "He's an animal on the glass, and we didn't do as good a job as we could have boxing him out because that's where a lot of his opportunities came from."

"He came back (from Las Vegas) and worked," Calipari said of Richards. "We had two great days, and really, three great days. And that's what I told the team is that we've got to get the ball (to Richards). We've got to get him touches.

"Proud of him, how he played in foul trouble and he still responded."

Richards picked up three quick fouls to start the second half, leaving him with four and more than 14 minutes remaining in regulation. He made it through the end of the game without picking up his fifth.

It was Maxey who carried UK offensively for most of the day. He broke out of a recent shooting slump to go 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-5 from the arc. He also knocked down five of six free throws.

"He's good," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "We knew that coming in. You know, he's an explosive scorer... Guys like that don't lose their confidence easily."

Louisville (11-2) was held to 40.3% (27 of 67) shooting from the field. Leading scorer Jordan Nwora went just 2-for-10 and finished with eight points, 13 under his season average. Ryan McMahon, one of the Cards' most dangerous perimeter threats, went 1-for-7 and scored only four points.

In addition to Maxey and Richards' big performances, Kentucky (9-3) also got a career-high 18 points from sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley, who hit two critical 3-pointers and went 8-for-8 at the line. Fourteen of his points came in the second half and overtime.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory…

THE GOOD:

Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards, to borrow a term from Coach Cal, were the "best versions of themselves," and the Cats needed just about every drop they received from them to notch a hard-fought win. The Cats also got a stellar team defensive effort on Louisville's Jordan Nwora, who came into the game averaging 21.2 ppg, but managed only eight on 2-for-10 shooting from the field.

THE BAD:

The Cats continue to struggle to get the whole frontcourt (or even just half of it) playing well at the same time. Richards carried the load in this one but EJ Montgomery, Nate Sestina, and Keion Brooks Jr. managed just 12 points and nine rebounds between them in almost 66 minutes of action. Calipari says getting Montgomery going on a consistent basis is his next big challenge.

THE UGLY:

The Cards went 9-of-20 at the free-throw line, likely costing them their first win over UK in Lexington since the 2007-08 season.

GAME BALL:

Nick Richards, Kentucky -- With all due respect to Tyrese Maxey and his 27-point effort, the Wildcats don't win this game without Richards' double-double. His game-high plus/minus of +16 was an amazing figure in a closely contested battle that featured 10 ties and 13 lead changes. Even more remarkable, he played the final 13:53 with four fouls and managed to stay in the game.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Regular-season overtime game between Kentucky and Louisville in series history. The only other OT game in series history was the original "Dream Game," an 80-68 win by the Cardinals in the 1983 NCAA Tournament.

11-2 - The Wildcats' record under John Calipari against Louisville.

20-4 - UK advantage in transition points.

21 of 25 - Cats at the free-throw line.

27 - Maxey's scoring was the most by a Wildcat in the series since Ramel Bradley recorded 27 in the 2007-08 matchup.

35-34 - The Cats' edge in the rebound column.

37-16 - Kentucky's lead over Louisville in the all-time series.

47.8% - The Cats' FG percentage on the day, hitting 25 of 54 from the field.

20,437 - Season-high attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"He's good, and he is big as hell. You don't see that size very often." -- Louisville coach Chris Mack on UK center Nick Richards

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Jan. 4 when the Wildcats open SEC play against Missouri. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena. The game will be broadcast by the SEC Network.