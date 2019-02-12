LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kavell Bigby-Williams ensured that his name will live in Kentucky basketball lore for years after the LSU center tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 73-71 win over Kentucky on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Controversy surrounded the final play as replays showed that Bigby-Williams interfered with the ball as it was still in the cylinder after Skylar Mays' missed drive into the lane.

Officials gathered to watch the replay and confirmed the basket, citing a rule that only the time of the shot could be reviewed, not whether goaltending occurred. LSU wildly celebrated a rare road win over the Wildcats, its sixth victory in 51 games played in Lexington.

"I don't want to take anything away from LSU," UK head coach John Calipari said. "To come in this building and do what they did down the stretch and make the shots that they made, and basically, rebound the ball offensively against us like they did, they deserve to win the game.

"... (But) that last play, I mean, you have to judge for yourself, I guess. I haven't looked at it.”

It could prove to be a huge play in the grand scheme of both the SEC race and seeding for the rapidly approaching NCAA Tournament.

No. 19 LSU (20-4, 10-1 SEC) moved a game ahead of No. 5 Kentucky (20-4, 9-2 SEC) in the league standings and knocked UK a game and a half behind No. 1 Tennessee with another big game looming between the Cats and the Volunteers on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

The Tigers snapped UK's 10-game win streak by doing something they have consistently done all season: playing from behind.

Kentucky led 40-32 at halftime and did not relinquish the 8:15 mark. From that point on, LSU never trailed. Bigby-Williams' tip-in broke the third tie down the stretch and accounted for two of his modest five points on the night.

"We just got some fight," LSU head coach Will Wade said.

Tremont Waters and Naz Reid, last week's SEC Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, led the Tigers with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

PJ Washington led UK with 20 points and nine rebounds. Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Cats.

"We never should have put ourselves in that position," Washington said. "We made a lot of breakdowns in the last five minutes, and we can't win games like that. So we've just got to get in practice and work on it."

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

THE GOOD:

Kentucky's PJ Washington turned in another strong game, carrying the Wildcats down the stretch. He has emerged as a reliable leader who wants the ball in key situations and saves some of his best moments for the clutch.

THE BAD:

The Cats' point guards -- Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley -- played 42 minutes with only two assists between them. The glaring lack of offensive flow from the 16:49 mark to the 8:15 mark of the second half saw UK record only two baskets and eight total points. LSU wiped out a nine-point deficit during the key stretch.

THE UGLY:

The NCAA stops games frequently these days to review any number of issues that affect the game. It's rather remarkable that there is no rule in place to allow review of basket interference -- one of the easiest violations to determine -- at the end of a game. No one knows what may have happened in overtime, but with as much as is potentially riding on this outcome for the SEC and NCAA seeding ramifications, it magnifies the blown call.

GAME BALL:

Naz Reid, LSU - The Tigers' talented freshman fell into foul trouble, but still delivered a line that included 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 21 minutes of action. The 6-foot-10 forward changed many other shots by the Cats during the course of the game and embodied the length LSU used to frustrate UK.

BY THE NUMBERS:

5 for 19 - Kentucky's 3-point shooting (26.3 percent).

8th - Twenty-point performance of the season for UK's PJ Washington and his sixth in the last seven games.

16 of 23 - UK's free-throw shooting (69.6 percent) well below its season average of 74.8 percent.

17 - Game win streak at Rupp Arena snapped.

39-32 - UK advantage in the rebounding column.

89-27 - Kentucky's all-time series lead over LSU, who won for only the sixth time in Lexington.

23,490 - Attendance at Rupp Arena.

QUOTABLE:

"Do you remember when we lost in the Final Four (to Wisconsin in 2015) when there was a goal, a shot-clock violation (by the Badgers) and they said it was not reviewable? They changed the rule to say, why would you want to lose a game on a shot-clock violation, and it's easy to go check? Well, this one is easy to go check, too. Just go check it. Why would you not?" -- UK head coach John Calipari on NCAA rules that do no allow basket interference to be reviewed.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Saturday against No. 1 Tennessee. The Volunteers will face South Carolina on Wednesday before visiting Rupp Arena for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off.



