This was going to be the year.

Kentucky had the ranked team.

Tennessee had the struggling team.

Mark Stoops' squad has been knocking down the proverbial doors all season long, so the Wildcats' drought on Rocky Top was finally going to end, right?

Alas, the proud Volunteers had other plans. Tennessee jumped on the No. 12 Cats for a 17-0 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 24-7 upset on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

It marked Kentucky's 17th straight loss in Knoxville dating back to 1984.

Tennessee (5-5, 2-5 SEC) did not simply win. The Volunteers dominated in every phase of the game. The UT offense posted 412 total yards while the defense held UK to just 262. The Vols forced three turnovers and also blocked a field goal.

Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC) saw its offensive struggles reach new depths against a UT defense ranked among the bottom half of the league. The Cats' once-potent rushing attack finished with only 77 net yards on 35 carries. Their star running back, Benny Snell Jr., had just 81 yards on 20 carries.

"Rough day," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "I didn't do a good enough job. That's the bottom line. I've got to get our team to play better than that. There's no excuse for that."

The UK offense has scored only seven touchdowns in its last 18 quarters of play dating back to halftime of the South Carolina game.

Tennessee's offense has also struggled in recent games, but the Vols made some big plays on Saturday to produce points. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed a 34-yard pass to Tim Jordan to set up Jordan's 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give his team a 10-0 lead.

The margin grew to 17-0 as Guarantano completed a 39-yard Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway as time expired in the second quarter.

Kentucky got a 19-yard touchdown pass from Terry Wilson to C.J. Conrad with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter, but that was all the Cats could muster.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

THE GOOD:

An all-time nightmare week for UK sports is over.

THE BAD:

Kentucky's kicking game. Chance Poore missed a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter and had a 30-yarder blocked in the fourth quarter that could have pulled the Cats within two scores with just under 12 minutes to go. The latter was a low line drive, a mistake often seen with freshmen kickers. Stoops & Co. have rolled the dice on Poore's stronger leg and potential over veteran Miles Butler's accuracy, and it came back to haunt them today.

THE UGLY:

A once-promising season is now teetering on major disappointment as the offense has reached new depths of ineffectiveness. The scary thing now is UK has to play two more opponents who can score points. The Cats should beat MTSU and UofL but without an offense there's no reason to believe either of those are in the win column just by showing up. A four-game losing skid to end the regular season and a slot in a 7-5 type bowl once again is not a stretch.

GAME BALL:

Jarrett Guarantano, Tennessee - The Vols' QB came into the game with only nine touchdown passes on the season, but burned the Cats for two as part of a 12-for-20, 197-yard performance.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1 - Yard gained by the UK offense in the second quarter.

2.2 - Yards per carry by the Cats, finishing with 77 net rushing yards on 35 carries.

5 - Sacks by the Vols, four by linebacker Darrell Taylor.

-50 - Yards lost by the UK offense on nine TFL plays by the UT defense.

215 - Rushing yards for the Vols, who entered the game dead last in the SEC in rushing offense at 127.7 yards per game.

80-25-9 - Tennessee's lead in the all-time series against UK.

95,258 - Attendance at Neyland Stadium.

QUOTABLE:

"I thought we were in a good place going into this game. We had a good week of practice. I don't know what happened." -- UK senior linebacker Josh Allen

UP NEXT:

The Cats return home next weekend for a matchup with Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders (7-3), with former UK assistant coach Tony Franklin serving as offensive coordinator, rolled to a 48-32 win over UTEP on Saturday.